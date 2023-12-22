Video: Matt Riddle Not Surprised CM Punk Returned To WWE

Business is business, and CM Punk generates big business.

This is why Matt Riddle is not surprised to see him back in WWE after so many years of being “on the outs” with the company.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie at the 2023 World MMA Awards Show (see below), “The Original BRO” sounded off on the return of “The Best in the World” to WWE back at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

I’m not surprised because WWE, they like money and CM Punk is money, just like he was money in Mixed Martial Arts. You can’t argue with a man that is money. That’s like with UFC. I know if I fight, I’ll sell tickets. It’s just if they want it,

