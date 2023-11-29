Video: Mercedes Mone Begins Training For Her In-Ring Return

The countdown to Mercedes Mone’s return from injury has begun.

Mone is expected to return from injury soon for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where she is still under contract. She’s also expected to make her AEW debut when she returns, as she was spotted in the crowd at All In from Wembley Stadium.

She was expected to make her AEW debut at the TD Garden Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite in her hometown of Boston, MA, if she hadn’t been injured.

Mone had ankle surgery several months ago after breaking it during a match to determine the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. She was supposed to go over in the fight before she changed her mind.

Mone posted video of herself training in the ring again on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, titled “The countdown begins.”

It’s unclear when she’ll be able to return from her injury.

You can check out the footage below: