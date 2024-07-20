Video: MJF Appears For CMLL, Will Defend AEW International Title On 8/2

MJF appeared via special video message during the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on July 19.

Friedman appeared in a tub and announced he would be defending his AEW International title at their Viernes Espectacular event on August 2, 2024.

The top AEW star vowed to take it to “the masked morons in Mexico” and noted he is from the only country that matters, the United States.

Check out the appearance below.