Video: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Two Late WWE Legends At Weekend House Show

At the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop in Rochester on Sunday night, December 17, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins paid homage to late WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and Luke Harper a.k.a. Brodie Lee (Jon Huber).

“They got the lights down real low for us, the mood is set,” Rollins told the live crowd at the show. “We got fireflies out in the audience tonight. I see them.”

Rollins continued, “Light us up here tonight, Rochester. Yeah, this time of the year, loved ones are always on our minds, man. You know what I’m saying? Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

