Video: Shane “Swerve” Strickland Coming To AEW: Fight Forever Starting 2/14

Who’s house?!
Swerve’s house!
On Wednesday, the official AEW Games X feed announced that Shane “Swerve” Strickland is finally being added to the AEW: Fight Forever video game.
The Mogul Embassy leader and the currently number-one contender in AEW’s official male singles rankings will be added to AEW: Fight Forever starting next Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
This update includes a release for the XBOX, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as the PC version.
Check out some footage from Swerve Strickland’s ring entrance in the AEW: Fight Forever video game via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Games X account.
Skrrt Skrrt! Catch a vibe as @swerveconfident is coming to #AEWFightForever!
Swerve to the Beach DLC will be available on February 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC! pic.twitter.com/pfiiupT1oL
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) February 7, 2024