Video: Shane “Swerve” Strickland Coming To AEW: Fight Forever Starting 2/14

Who’s house?!

Swerve’s house!

On Wednesday, the official AEW Games X feed announced that Shane “Swerve” Strickland is finally being added to the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

The Mogul Embassy leader and the currently number-one contender in AEW’s official male singles rankings will be added to AEW: Fight Forever starting next Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

This update includes a release for the XBOX, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as the PC version.

Check out some footage from Swerve Strickland’s ring entrance in the AEW: Fight Forever video game via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Games X account.