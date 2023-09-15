Video: Top 10 WWE Career Defining Moments Of Nia Jax

WWE released a new edition of their “Top 10” series on YouTube, this time looking back and highlighting the best moments from the career of former 1-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion and former 2-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, who made her return to the company last Monday on RAW when she attacked both current WWE Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

You can check out the full list below, along with the video:

10. 2023 Royal Rumble match return

9. Table Beating

8. Double Samoan Drop

7. Spears Alicia Fox Through Barricade

6. Wins The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

5. Wins The Evolution Battle Royal

4. Sole Survivor

3. 2023 Return

2. Eliminates Mustafa Ali From The Royal Rumble Match

1. Wins The Raw Women’s Title