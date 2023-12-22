Video: “Top Dolla” AJ Francis Debuts For GCW, Attacks Joey Janela

Add Top Dolla to the list of former WWE Superstars who are starting to keep busy in the world of pro wrestling again.

As noted, Mustafa Ali has been announced for his PROGRESS Wrestling debut next month, as he and several other former WWE Superstars saw their 90-day non-compete clauses with the company expire, freeing them up to work elsewhere.

Former Hit Row member Top Dolla turned up at the GCW Holiday special event this week, attacking former AEW star “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela.

Check out footage of Top Dolla’s GCW appearance below.