Video: WWE Fastlane 2023 Cold Open With Pat McAfee

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event in Indianapolis, Indiana, WWE has released the cold open video package for the PLE.

The cold open package for tonight’s WWE PLE features Pat McAfee.

The official description reads as follows:

WWE Fastlane Cold Open featuring Pat McAfee



Get ready for an incredible night at WWE Fastlane where Seth “Freakin” Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match, John Cena teams with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline, and more! Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Check out the cold open video package for WWE Fastlane 2023 via the YouTube player embedded below.

