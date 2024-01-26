Video: WWE Stars Re-Watch 2023 Royal Rumble, GUNTHER Wants To Be No. 1 Entrant In 2024

GUNTHER went from number one to one of the final two participants in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

In 2024, “The Ring General” wants to do it again.

The longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in company history appeared along with many other WWE Superstars on a special episode of WWE Playback that looks back at last year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

While providing commentary for the entire bout, which is available in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, the Imperium leader spoke about how he always wants to be the number one entrant in the match.

“See that if I have to say, I always said if I’m ever participating in a Royal Rumble match, I want to be in at number one,” he said. “Because if you come in as thirty, and you win it, it’s basically a present.”

He continued, “The number one really has to earn it. I think it’s a very accurate entrance for a person for my stature.”

Featured below is the complete episode of WWE Playback featuring several WWE Superstars providing commentary while re-watching last year’s Royal Rumble match.