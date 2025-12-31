Viewership Numbers For December 22nd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on December 22 did not make the top 10 in either global or United States viewership for the week, and as a result, viewership numbers for the show are not available. It seems that it also failed to reach the top 10 in any specific country.

Similar to last week and four of the previous five weeks, this does not necessarily indicate that the show is losing viewers. The most recent available viewership numbers are from the December 8 episode, which attracted 2.5 million viewers, consistent with the viewership trends over the fall. The report suggests that the December 22 episode had fewer than 3.2 million viewers.

Netflix’s global top 10 continues to be dominated by “Stranger Things” season five, a trend that is expected to continue for the next few weeks as the second batch of season two episodes was released on Christmas, with the final episode set to arrive on New Year’s Eve.

Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, WWE RAW has averaged 2.83 million views per week for new episodes.

The December 22 episode featured a tag team match headlined by The Vision (“The Tribal Thief”) and “Big” Bronson Reed teaming up with Austin Theory against WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.