Vince McMahon Allegedly Wanted Pete Dunne To Be Someone Who Never Wrestled

Former WWE stars Mace and Mansoor spoke to MuscleManMalcolm about the Maximum Male Models faction. At one point, Mansoor mentioned Butch aka Pete Dunne while discussing Max Dupri aka LA Knight having a manager role for the MMM.

“LA [Knight] was super cool because he could’ve just said no but he didn’t. He tried to make it work. I remember talking about how much Vince [McMahon] was into this idea with LA and LA was just like ‘I don’t want to be a manager. I still got a lot left in the tank.’”

“Dude, Vince [McMahon] wanted Butch to be a guy that never wrestles. Vince wanted Butch, Pete Dunne, to be a scrappy little guy, who just attacks people, but he never wanted Butch to actually wrestle a match.”

