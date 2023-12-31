What CM Punk Said Following His Match Against Dominik Mysterio In Inglewood, California

CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio in his second WWE match since returning on Saturday in Inglewood, CA (metro Los Angeles). Following his victory, Punk took to the microphone and addressed the crowd.

He said, “Like all of you, I’m disappointed that Rhea Ripley wasn’t here tonight. I was looking forward to hoisting her up and bodyslamming her to cause California to break down to San Andreas and fall into the ocean. Maybe next time.

At the end of the month in January, I got to the Royal Rumble and dammit, if there was a sign in this building I’d point to it right now. I’m gonna point to my heart, that’s where all you reside till I walk into the Rumble and walk out the winner. That’s me, finishing what I started and it’s not over then cause I’m going to main event WrestleMania. And that’s not me finishing my story, sorry Cody, that’s just me getting started.”

Just prior to the show, WrestleTix reported that 13,580 tickets were distributed for the Inglewood event, which was said to be the year’s second largest house show after the one at Madison Square Garden on December 26th.

