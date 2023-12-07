What Happened At The End Of Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage defended the TNT Title against Adam Copeland in the main event of AEW Dynamite this week.

At the end of the match, Christian attempted to use the title on Copeland while the referee was down, but Copeland deflected the attempt and they took each other down with dueling spears.

Nick Wayne’s mother then entered the ring and took the title. She hit Copeland with the title and exited the ring after teasing what she was going to do.

To retain his title, Christian stomped on Copeland’s neck and pinned him.