Why AEW Dropped MJF vs. Jeff Jarrett Feud In Early 2025

AEW teased a significant storyline between MJF and pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett in January 2025. However, ultimately, nothing materialized from it. MJF and Jarrett engaged in a heated promo exchange during the January 15, 2025, episode of Dynamite. In their back-and-forth, Jarrett called MJF a “scumbag” and referred to his mother as a “call girl.”

The promo sparked a tremendous backlash on social media due to its offensive nature, leading to the feud being dropped.

In a recent edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, a fan inquired about the initial plans for the MJF-Jarrett rivalry. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that the plans for the feud changed rapidly, especially after the controversial segment on January 15. He cited sources close to the situation, stating that the “call girl” line from Jarrett, although written by a writer and approved by Jarrett, faced pushback from MJF. MJF believed the line would not positively contribute to his character’s image as a babyface.

Sapp also noted that MJF disapproved of Jarrett calling him a “scumbag,” feeling it would inadvertently garner cheers for the cocky heel character. Originally, the feud was intended to last until All In: Texas and then Revolution, but a decision was made to end it prematurely. Sapp added that AEW President Tony Khan never intended to create a long-term feud between them, as he had other plans for MJF.

Additionally, Sapp revealed on Fightful that there was no proposal or plan for Jarrett to capture the AEW World Championship at any point.