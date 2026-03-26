Why The Butcher Has Been Missing From AEW TV

The Butcher has confirmed he remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling, but admitted the lack of communication about his return has been mentally challenging.

Speaking to Youngstown Radio, Butcher addressed his absence from AEW programming and how the situation has affected him.

“Still under contract,” Butcher said. “That was the big thing. The Blade had his back fused. As a tag team wrestler, how many times can you send a guy out there in singles matches and then they lose? You kind of have to shelve them. I kind of understand and try to be humble, but it does seep into your head, what did I do wrong? No one talks to you. It’s not like they are checking up on me every week going, how are you doing, dude? It’s just, we’ll call you when we need you. That is kind of a head f**k.”

Despite the frustration, he emphasized that he remains grateful for the stability his AEW deal provides and is hopeful for a return.

“At the same time, I’m so grateful because I get paid every two weeks, and Blade is now healthy, so we can book indies,” Butcher said. “Just waiting for a call to return. Hopefully, it happens soon. I know there are a lot of injuries going on and that’s usually an indicator that they are probably going to bring some guys back who have been sitting.”

Butcher has not appeared on AEW television since February 22, 2025, when he lost to Gabe Kidd on Collision. His tag team partner underwent spinal fusion surgery in September 2024 and returned to in-ring action in December 2025. The duo has since reunited on the independent circuit, though they have not teamed together on AEW television since January 2024.