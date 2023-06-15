Will CM Punk Have A Live Mic At The AEW Collision Premiere? Punk vs. Samoa Joe Latest

CM Punk will return to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere from the United Center in Chicago.

While no Punk promo segment or interview has been announced for the Collision premiere as of this writing, AEW President Tony Khan says Punk may be given a live mic in his hometown on Saturday night. On the POST x Wrestlenomics podcast, Khan admitted that a Punk return promo “would make a lot of sense.”

“I don’t want to say too much, yet. I do think it would make a lot of sense, though,” Khan said of a Punk promo on Saturday night. “I know fans are going to be excited to hear from CM Punk. Obviously, that match is in the main event so that does leave us opportunities in the lead up. I have to admit, it would make a lot of sense.”

Khan also mentioned how excited fans will be to hear from Punk.

“I think people are going to want to hear from CM Punk and people are going to want to see him get involved in big matches and jump into big stories,” Khan said.

We’ve previously mentioned how AEW is rumored to rekindle Joe and Punk’s legendary indies/ROH feud. Throughout the interview, Khan made several references to Joe and Punk.

“People are always going to go back to that rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe,” Khan said. “People have been talking about it even before Samoa Joe arrived in AEW. Not long after that, CM Punk got injured.”

“I do think this match is a huge main event, people are going to be very interested to see what happens. It’s very, very exciting for us to be able to put this match on the first episode of Collision on Saturday,” Khan continued.

You can check out the complete interview below: