Will Ospreay Addresses His Future In The Wrestling Business Amidst Internet Speculation

Will Ospreay revealed earlier this year that his NJPW contract will expire in February 2024. Wrestling fans have speculated that if Ospreay leaves NJPW, he may work for WWE or AEW.

Ospreay will face Mike Bailey on tonight’s Bound for Glory PPV, and in an interview with SI.com, he stated that he has not ruled out Impact Wrestling as a future home.

“The deal is up in February, and we’re still in negotiations. I’m looking to explore every single option and every single avenue. IMPACT Wrestling is in the running for my next home. I’m willing to test the waters. So this match against Mike Bailey is a real treat for me, and I’m excited to do it, especially with what could happen next year.”