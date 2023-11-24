Will Ospreay Posts Lengthy Statement Reflecting On His Awesome Year In 2023

“The Aerial Assassin” has had one of the more memorable years in pro wrestling history in recent memory.

Will Ospreay took to social media to reflect on the amazing year he has had in 2023 on Friday.

The new AEW signee and NJPW veteran released the following statement via his official Twitter (X) page.

This year I’ve been to 10 countries, wrestled in 8 of them. 48 flights. 69 matches with 1 left for the year (16.12). 4 tournaments. 5 losses. 9 promotions. Lowest attendance 180. Highest attendance 81,035.

I have worked tirelessly at the highest level I physically could to deliver on being “The Last World Beater”.

But what I’m most proud of are; I was there for my Mrs when she was recovering from knee surgery, I took my step son on an aeroplane for the first time. We have had 2 family holidays together. We finished our kitchen. I’ve attended two weddings. I was there for my son’s first fay in school. I’ve never missed his or her birthdays.

My fear with this job are missing out on important things with family and I’m so happy that I’ve got to have so many moments where I can appreciate the people that love & support me just by showing up.

I have always found ways of making time with my family & friends. I’ve grown leaps and bounds to the man I once was before but whether it was sheer dumb luck or not compromising on that were important to me.

I’m filled with so much gratitude for everyone that has ever supported me, any company allowing me to be part of their team, for the opportunities presented & in the time I spend away from my family is going towards them to have a roof over our heads and food in our fridge.

You’ve all been part of a process of me finally becoming a man. So thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for everything.

Love you.