Will Ospreay Recaptures IWGP U.S. Title At The Forbidden Door 2

We have a new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Will Ospreay emerged victorious in an easy 2023 match of the year candidate over Kenny Omega on Sunday night to recapture the gold.

Ospreay beat Omega in an instant classic to recapture the IWGP U.S. title in one of the featured bouts at Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 premium live event from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.