Will Ospreay’s Final Match With NJPW Ahead Of AEW Return Announced

NJPW held their New Year Dash!! event on Friday, January 5th from the Sumida City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan and it was during the show that United Empire (Will Ospreay, HENARE, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira and TJP) faced Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin and David Finlay) in a 10-Man Tag Team Match that ended in a no contest due to it breaking down into a wild brawl.

Immediately following the match, Ospreay stated that his last day with NJPW is on Sunday, February 11 and that he is challenging Bullet Club War Dogs to face him and United Empire.

Finlay, the leader of the Bullet Club War Dogs, then picked a Steel Cage Match as their match stipulation. The February 11th show will be the first time in 20 years that the promotion will have a Steel Cage Match.

In November 2023, Ospreay announced that he will be signing with All Elite Wrestling after his contractual obligations with NJPW is done.