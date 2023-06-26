Willow Nightingale Accepts Giulia’s Challenge For NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

Willow Nightingale has officially accepted a challenged laid out by former World of Stardom Champion, Giulia.

At Stardom Sunshine 2023, Giulia issued a challenge to current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale for NJPW STRONG Independence Day at Korakuen Hall.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling, bring Julia to STRONG’s show! Call Willow Nightingale there!”

Willow Nightingale would respond to the challenge not long after:

“So Giula, I hear your challenge, and I look forward to having a fight with you, and showing all the Japanese fans exactly what Willow Nightingale is about.”

NJPW Strong Independence Day will take place at Korakuen Hall on July 4th and 5th in Tokyo, Japan. U.S. viewers can tune in live at 5:10 a.m. EDT at njpwworld.com to catch both nights. English commentary will be provided with the stream. Show cost is approximately $30.20.