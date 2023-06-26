Willow Nightingale Accepts Giulia’s Challenge For NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

Willow Nightingale has officially accepted a challenged laid out by former World of Stardom Champion, Giulia.
At Stardom Sunshine 2023, Giulia issued a challenge to current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale for NJPW STRONG Independence Day at Korakuen Hall.
“New Japan Pro-Wrestling, bring Julia to STRONG’s show! Call Willow Nightingale there!”
ジュリア『7月4日と5日、新日本プロレスでSTRONGの大会がある。ここに宣言しておきます。新日本プロレスさん、STRONGの興行にジュリアを出せ！そこにウィロー・ナイチンゲールを呼べ！』#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/oyXKRUCq8F
Willow Nightingale would respond to the challenge not long after:
“So Giula, I hear your challenge, and I look forward to having a fight with you, and showing all the Japanese fans exactly what Willow Nightingale is about.”
.@willowwrestles has responded to the challenge laid down by @giulia0221g!#njpwSTRONG Independence Day July 4 & 5:https://t.co/2PVocYAxRP pic.twitter.com/thRNiIe6sB
NJPW Strong Independence Day will take place at Korakuen Hall on July 4th and 5th in Tokyo, Japan. U.S. viewers can tune in live at 5:10 a.m. EDT at njpwworld.com to catch both nights. English commentary will be provided with the stream. Show cost is approximately $30.20.