Wrestling Fans Lose Major Piracy Hub After Anti-Piracy Operation, Streameast Seized

One of the most popular illegal streaming hubs for wrestling and sports fans, Streameast, has been officially shut down in a massive international anti-piracy crackdown.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a coalition spearheaded by the Motion Picture Association, announced today that Egyptian authorities carried out a raid on Streameast’s operations, dismantling what ACE called the “largest illicit live sports streaming operation in the world.”

The takedown was the result of a year-long investigation. Two men were arrested in Egypt on suspicion of copyright infringement, with law enforcement seizing equipment tied to 80 associated domains, nearly $200,000 in cryptocurrency wallets, $123,000 in Visa card funds, and evidence of a UAE shell company used to funnel ad revenue.

According to ACE, the network drew more than 1.6 billion visits in the last year, averaging 136 million monthly visits, with heavy traffic from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Following the seizure, all Streameast domains now redirect to ACE’s official “Watch Legally” landing page.

While Streameast covered all major sports, it was also a go-to destination for wrestling fans seeking free streams of WWE and AEW shows and pay-per-views. The shutdown eliminates one of the most widely used piracy outlets for pro wrestling, reinforcing the industry’s push toward legal viewing platforms.

How To Watch Wrestling Legally (2025)

Here’s where fans can legally watch their favorite promotions following Streameast’s closure:

WWE Weekly Shows: Raw (Netflix), SmackDown (USA Network), NXT (The CW). All three stream internationally on Netflix. PLEs: Beginning with Wrestlepalooza (Sept. 20, 2025), WWE Premium Live Events stream on ESPN in the U.S. and on the WWE Network internationally.

AEW Weekly Shows: Dynamite (TBS), Collision (TNT), also live on HBO Max in the U.S. and worldwide via TrillerTV (FITE). PPVs: Available through TrillerTV, YouTube, Prime Video, PPV.com, and traditional cable/satellite.

TNA Wrestling Weekly Show: Impact! airs on AXS TV in the U.S., streams on the TNA+ app, and is available to “TNA Ultimate Insiders” on YouTube. PPVs: Available via TrillerTV and traditional PPV, with TNA+ offering monthly specials and select PPVs.



ACE chairman Charles Rivkin praised the action as a “resounding victory” for copyright enforcement worldwide.