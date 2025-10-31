Wrestling Legend Blue Demon Jr. Remains In ICU After Serious Car Accident

Mexican pro wrestling legend Blue Demon Jr. was involved in a serious car accident last Monday, according to IWRG Lucha Libre. As a result of the accident, he has been pulled from his scheduled match at the 2025 Castillo del Terror show.

Blue Demon Jr.’s family provided an update on Instagram, stating that he is out of danger but is still in the ICU for observation.

The statement reads, “Regarding the car accident that occurred early Monday morning, we are pleased to report that Blue Demon Jr. remains in stable condition and out of danger.

On the advice of his doctors, he remains in intensive care for observation and specialized follow-up.

His progress to date has been favorable.

We appreciate the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for his speedy recovery. As well as your respect for his and his family’s privacy during this time.

We know that many people have tried to contact him directly; we ask for your patience and understanding, as the number of messages and calls has been very high. We will respond to all expressions of support in due course.

Future updates will be provided through these channels, and we hope to hear news directly from Blue Demon Jr. soon.”

Demon Jr. has had notable appearances in Lucha Libre AAA, the NWA, and Lucha Underground, among other promotions. He is a former AAA Latin American Champion and NWA World Heavyweight Champion.