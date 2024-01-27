WWE Already Sells Nearly 12,000 Tickets For Monday’s RAW In Tampa

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is a hot ticket!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 11,918 tickets for next Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

1,051 tickets still remain for the show scheduled for January 29, 2024 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., which is set up for a total of 12,969 seats.

Scheduled for the show is the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.

