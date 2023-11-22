WWE And Trading Card Partner Panini Reach Agreement In Their Lawsuit

The lawsuit between WWE and collectibles company Panini has ended after they sued each other for breach of their licensing contract.

It all started in March 2022, when Panini was granted permission to produce WWE-themed trading cards and stickers in exchange for royalty payments to WWE. Panini, on the other hand, claimed that WWE improperly sought to terminate the agreement and demanded $5.625 million in remaining royalty payments.

WWE responded with its own complaint, stating that it terminated the contract for cause because Panini allegedly violated the licensing agreement. Furthermore, WWE claimed in the filing that Panini was infringing on WWE’s intellectual property rights by continuing to sell WWE products, despite the fact that their website was still selling cards for Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

According to court documents obtained by Paul Lesko, the two parties informed the court that they had resolved their differences and asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means the case is dead and cannot be retried.