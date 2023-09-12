WWE Announcer Reacts To Claim That Dominik Mysterio’s Microphone Was Turned Down On RAW

WWE was “caught blatantly” turning down Dominik Mysterio’s microphone during the September 11th, 2023 edition of RAW, according to Twitter/X user @DorbyAllen.

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin responded, “Norfolk, Virginia EASILY brought the loudest Dom boo’s to date! HILARIOUSLY LOUD. This is exactly what it sounded like in the house & y’all are the most nit-picky era of fans ever.”

Irvin added, “One week the crowd “isn’t reacting enough”- the next week we get the LOUDEST reactions ever and we mad at production 😭😭😭 you know y’all could just ask me instead of looking like bonafide haters just lmk”

