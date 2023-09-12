WWE Announcer Reacts To Claim That Dominik Mysterio’s Microphone Was Turned Down On RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE was “caught blatantly” turning down Dominik Mysterio’s microphone during the September 11th, 2023 edition of RAW, according to Twitter/X user @DorbyAllen.

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin responded, “Norfolk, Virginia EASILY brought the loudest Dom boo’s to date! HILARIOUSLY LOUD. This is exactly what it sounded like in the house & y’all are the most nit-picky era of fans ever.”

Irvin added, “One week the crowd “isn’t reacting enough”- the next week we get the LOUDEST reactions ever and we mad at production 😭😭😭 you know y’all could just ask me instead of looking like bonafide haters just lmk”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR