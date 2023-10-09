WWE Announces First 30-Minutes Of This Week’s NXT To Air Commercial-Free

As if this week’s WWE NXT wasn’t big enough…

…it just got that much bigger!

Ahead of the head-to-head episode of WWE NXT against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday tomorrow night, WWE has announced that the first 30 minutes of the show will air commercial-free.

Scheduled for Tuesday’s NXT is Cody Rhodes making a major announcement, John Cena appearing in Carmelo Hayes’ corner for a match against Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman in his, as well as Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez, an appearance by The Undertaker and more.

Check out the commercial-free announcement for this week’s WWE NXT below.