WWE Announces First 30-Minutes Of This Week’s NXT To Air Commercial-Free

As if this week’s WWE NXT wasn’t big enough…
…it just got that much bigger!
Ahead of the head-to-head episode of WWE NXT against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday tomorrow night, WWE has announced that the first 30 minutes of the show will air commercial-free.
Scheduled for Tuesday’s NXT is Cody Rhodes making a major announcement, John Cena appearing in Carmelo Hayes’ corner for a match against Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman in his, as well as Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez, an appearance by The Undertaker and more.
Check out the commercial-free announcement for this week’s WWE NXT below.
BREAKING: The first 30 MINUTES of #WWENXT tomorrow night will be commercial-free! https://t.co/xCT2OnIdhd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2023