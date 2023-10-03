WWE Announces First Round Matches For NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

The WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament gets started tonight!

As noted, WWE previously announced the competitor field for the annual tournament, consisting of Jakara Jackson, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Dani Palmer, Kelani Jordan and Ariana Grace.

Ahead of tonight’s post-No Mercy show, WWE has announced the first-round matches for the tourney. Those are as follows:

Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson on the left side of the bracket, as well as Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker and Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice on the right side.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for opening round action in the WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.