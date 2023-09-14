WWE Announces New Campus Rush Tour Dates

This fall, the WWE Campus Rush recruitment tour will continue.

WWE launched the tour in the fall of 2022, with eight initial stops at top universities, as they expand the Next In Line (NIL) program and scout college athletes in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstars such as Raquel Rodriguez, Big E, Riddick Moss, Omos, and Bianca Belair have all made the transition from college athletics to a WWE career at the previous 11 stops on the tour. The Superstars speak to student athletes at each school about WWE and their NIL program.

Last week, WWE paid a visit to the University of Texas. On Wednesday, December 6, the Fall 2023 tour will conclude with a stop in Las Vegas at Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum, the premier conference on the business of college sports. For the remainder of the Fall 2023 tour, Campus Rush has announced the following dates:

* University of Wisconsin – Wednesday, September 27

* University of Pittsburgh – Monday, October 2

* University of Washington – Wednesday, October 4

* University of Maryland – Tuesday, October 17

* University of Missouri – Monday, October 23

* Texas Christian University – Tuesday, November 14

* Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum – Wednesday, December 6