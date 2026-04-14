WWE Announces New “Club WWE” Fan Program With John Cena

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced the details of their new “Club WWE” fan program through a video featuring 17-time World Champion John Cena.

According to Cena, the program offers fans “early access to tickets, exclusive merchandise drops that are not available anywhere else, rewards for attendance and engagement, a global community forum, an exclusive hub, and bonus content that expands the WWE Universe even further.”

Fans can sign up for a waitlist using this link. WWE filed a trademark for Club WWE in late September, and the program has been hinted at through QR codes displayed during RAW and SmackDown. The waitlist website describes it further as follows:

“Club WWE is your all-access pass to the ultimate fan experience. Shop exclusive merchandise like the John Cena ‘Never Seen 17’ collection, score early access to WWE event tickets worldwide, and view never before seen content from your favorite WWE Superstars.”