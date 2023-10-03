WWE Announces Tag Title Bout For Fastlane 2023

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the upcoming WWE premium live event.

During this week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., plans for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships were announced.

Adam Pearce confirmed that Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso will be teaming up to take on The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the tag-team titles at this Saturday’s WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE.

