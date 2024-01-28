WWE Announces The Official Theme Song For WrestleMania 40, The Weeknd To Make History

WWE recently announced, via their official Twitter (X) account, that The Weeknd will make company history as the only artist to have 5 official theme songs for The Grandest State Of Them All for the fifth year in a row. It was also mentioned on the tweet that the song “Gasoline” from the album Dawn FM is the official theme song of WrestleMania 40.

