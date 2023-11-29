WWE Believed To Have Taken Precautions To Avoid Backstage Issues With CM Punk

CM Punk has returned to WWE, and while things are said to be going well behind the scenes, the company is apparently taking precautions to ensure that things stay that way.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk was in good spirits backstage at Monday Night RAW in Nashville, and he made an effort to speak with several people. Punk was said to be on his best behavior. It’s also worth noting that Punk made an effort to spend time with fans at ringside before heading backstage. He’d been hanging out near the ring for so long that most of the arena was empty by the time he got to the back.

According to Fightful Select, some people in WWE were told by higher-ups that Punk’s contract includes a behavior clause. This makes sense given that Punk had a falling out with WWE management during his previous tenure with the company. There were also reported issues backstage in AEW with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Tony Khan, and others.

Regarding Punk’s promo being cut due to time constraints, Fightful reported that he appeared to be fine and that he had no complaints about it. During his promo, Punk did not take any shots at AEW. Fans on social media speculated that if Punk is going to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, the Monday promo could be the start of Punk turning heel.

Punk’s promo had some people rolling their eyes, particularly the line about returning home and being a changed person. It’s possible that Punk anticipated how people would react, so we’ll see if this is the beginning of the turn. Rollins is a face, so logic dictates that someone must turn heel before their match.