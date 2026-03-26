WWE Bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event To Madison Square Garden

WWE is set to bring Saturday Night’s Main Event to Madison Square Garden on July 18, marking a historic first for the iconic venue.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on FightfulSelect.com, the show will be the first live edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event ever held at Madison Square Garden. While the event previously took place at the arena in August 2007, that version was taped rather than broadcast live.

The July 18 show is scheduled for the same weekend as Fanatics Fest, an event WWE is expected to play a major role in. The combination of both events in New York City is shaping up to make it one of WWE’s biggest non-WrestleMania weekends of the year.

Saturday Night’s Main Event originally aired on NBC during WWE’s peak in the 1980s and early 1990s before being revived in recent years. The modern version has continued that tradition with special broadcasts on NBC and Peacock, and the upcoming Madison Square Garden event is expected to follow suit.