WWE Comments On Coco Gauff Winning U.S. Open & Posing With WWE Title

Coco Gauff has won the 2023 Women’s U.S. Open.

The Tennis star defeated Aryna Sabalenka to capture her first Grand Slam title since turning professional.

After winning the game this weekend, the tennis star posed with a WWE Championship, prompting the company to post a message on Twitter (X) congratulating her.

“Congratulations Coco Gauff,” WWE wrote.

