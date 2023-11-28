WWE Confirms Additional Bout For Next Week’s RAW

Two big matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

During this week’s post-Survivor Series 2023 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., a title match and a non-title bout were confirmed for next week’s show.

On tap for the December 4, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York is Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in one-on-one action.

As previously reported, WWE also announced Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for next week’s show.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage.