WWE Confirms More Dates For 2023 Schedule: Pre & Post-Payback TV Tapings

You can officially pencil in some new dates for the 2023 WWE Live Tour schedule.

On Friday morning, the company issued an announcement to confirm new dates, including the pre-and-post WWE Payback 2023 television tapings for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out the announcement with all of the details below.

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 23

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 23.

The schedule includes:

– Saturday, August 26: WWE Supershow – Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

– Sunday, August 27: WWE Supershow –Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

– Friday, Sept. 1: SmackDown®– GIANT Center in Hershey, Penn.

– Monday, Sept. 4: Raw®– Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Friday, Sept. 8: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

– Monday, Sept. 11: Raw – The Scope in Norfolk, Va.

– Monday, Nov. 6: Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.