WWE Confirms Title Match For NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 1

You can officially pencil in a championship contest for this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special event.

Becky Lynch defeated Tegan Nox to retain her NXT Women’s Championship in a hard-fought battle on the post-Fastlane episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Omaha, NE.

With the victory, “The Man” advances to defend her NXT Women’s title next against Lyra Valkyria.

The Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria bout for the NXT Women’s title will take place as one of the featured bouts for night one of the two-week NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 special event.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 goes down on Octobert 24 and October 31 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

