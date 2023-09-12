WWE Could Have Package Deals For UFC Events Following TKO Merger

The Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE became official on Tuesday, when WWE merged with the UFC to form the new TKO Holdings group, opening the door to new opportunities.

Due to the merger of the two companies, Endeavor now owns both the UFC and WWE. They will continue to operate as separate entities, with Vince McMahon in charge of wrestling and Triple H in charge of creative.

WWE President Nick Khan and UFC COO Lawrence Epstein discussed the merger with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, including the possibility of doing a package deal in which UFC and WWE run shows in the same city or on the same weekend.

“We could see UFC and WWE events held in the same city on the same weekend. TKO could bring the two promotions to tourism authorities as a package deal and get paid to bring both to a jurisdiction. Site fees have already become a revenue stream for UFC and WWE.”