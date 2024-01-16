WWE Crew Dealing With Travel Issues Following Monday’s RAW

In addition to facing strong competition on Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE had travel difficulties due to the weather.

The show competed with the Emmys and an NFL playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. To counter the competition, WWE scheduled the following bouts:

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins faced Jinder Mahal, Finn Balor and Damian Priest faced The Miz and R-Truth, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) went up against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and more. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rollins was injured during the main event bout.

Johnny Gargano previously stated that himself, Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell had difficulty getting to the show due to weather conditions in much of the United States.

According to PWInsider, there have been numerous flight and weather issues for talents in the last 24 hours. Some people were unable to fly in and had to drive to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the show. Some people were stranded at airports.

According to the report, many wrestlers are experiencing flight delays this morning as they attempt to return home. Some have driven to other cities in the hopes of having a better chance of returning home.