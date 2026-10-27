WWE Crown Jewel Setup Underway In Riyadh Despite Security Concerns

WWE is still planning to hold its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Saturday, November 7. This decision comes despite ongoing regional security concerns and reports suggesting a possible venue change.

According to PWInsider.com, preparations for the outdoor stadium are already underway. The report also indicates that WWE management remains committed to hosting the event as planned. Fans have shared footage on social media showing crews constructing the temporary outdoor venue, including seating areas.

The event will be streamed on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally, with the broadcast set to begin at 12 PM ET.