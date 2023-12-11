WWE Elimination Chamber Ticket Sales Are Off To A Solid Start

WWE will return to Australia next year, marking their first visit since 2018. The Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place on Saturday, February 24, from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Ticket sales have been extremely successful.

WWE previously held the Super Show-Down event at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, which featured Triple H vs. The Undertaker as the main event. On that show, John Cena worked a tag team match, and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch opened the show.

Elimination Chamber will be a very early morning show, likely beginning at 6 a.m. Eastern and 3 a.m. Pacific.

According to PWInsider, the show has sold over 45,000 tickets since they went on sale in late October. For concerts, the stadium can hold up to 70,000 people, while WWE could fit in around 55,000 people with a stage.

This is the most recent city to pay WWE to hold a local event. The show currently does not feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.