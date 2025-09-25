WWE Files New ‘Invasion’ Trademark Following TNA Crossover On NXT

WWE has taken a major step that could signal the next chapter in its ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling, filing a new trademark for the word “Invasion” just one day after a chaotic cross-promotional brawl on NXT.

The filing, submitted on September 24, covers a wide range of entertainment-related services, including wrestling events, online content, fan club activities, and digital media distribution. The official description reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The timing of the trademark filing has fueled speculation that WWE plans to officially brand its storyline collaboration with TNA under the “Invasion” banner. The move follows the dramatic conclusion of the September 23 episode of NXT, which ended with a wild, show-closing brawl between NXT stars and a group of invading TNA wrestlers.

The surprise invasion featured appearances from TNA names including Eric Young, Moose, and Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder), who entered the arena and ultimately stormed the ring. The confrontation set off an all-out melee with the NXT roster, prompting a furious on-air response from NXT head of creative Shawn Michaels, who warned TNA that the war was far from over.

The decision to trademark “Invasion” is significant in wrestling history. WWE previously used the term for its legendary 2001 “Invasion” storyline, which revolved around talent from the acquired WCW and ECW promotions entering WWE programming. While that angle is often criticized for its execution, it remains one of the most memorable and ambitious crossover stories in pro wrestling history.

With this new trademark and the rapidly escalating NXT vs. TNA rivalry, it appears WWE is preparing to revive the “Invasion” concept for a modern audience — potentially setting the stage for one of the most significant inter-promotional storylines in decades.