WWE Files New Trademark For “Bakusai”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “Bakusai” on Friday, June 26, according to a report by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer, as well as for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

There is currently no information on which wrestler the name is intended for, but “Bakusai” is a Japanese term that roughly translates to “blasting to pieces.” The term uses the kanji (Japanese characters) for “bomb” and “break.”

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”