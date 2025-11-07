WWE Files New Trademark For “Tribal Heir”

WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Tribal Heir” as the company continues to expand the mythology surrounding Solo Sikoa and the evolution of The Bloodline storyline.

According to USPTO records, the filing was submitted on November 6, 2025, covering a wide range of entertainment-related uses, including:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing fan club services; and online newsletters in the field of sports entertainment.”

Within WWE programming, the “Tribal Heir” title directly refers to Solo Sikoa. On the December 15, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns officially named Sikoa as his heir, establishing him as the next in line to lead The Bloodline — a moment that sparked significant internal tension, particularly with Jimmy Uso.

Following Reigns’ hiatus after WrestleMania 40, Sikoa stepped into the leadership role, eventually adopting the “Tribal Chief” title himself for the revamped faction now known as MFT (My Family Tree).

Sikoa’s new Bloodline has remained a central storyline on SmackDown throughout 2025. The October 10 episode saw Tama Tonga return to the company, attacking United States Champion Sami Zayn, reigniting the group’s dominance. Sikoa had previously dropped the U.S. Title to Zayn on the August 29 edition of SmackDown.

The ongoing feud between The Bloodline and The Wyatt Sicks has kept fans speculating about the long-term direction of Sikoa’s “Tribal Heir” era — and now, WWE’s latest trademark filing adds another layer of intrigue to one of its most enduring sagas.