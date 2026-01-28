WWE Files Trademark Application For “Career Killer”

WWE filed a new trademark for the term “Career Killer” on Monday, January 26.

This trademark, intended for entertainment services, was filed just ahead of GUNTHER’s one-on-one match against AJ Styles at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) scheduled for this Saturday. If Styles loses the match, he will be forced to retire from professional wrestling.

GUNTHER has used the term as he continues his run of retiring wrestlers. He previously retired WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg during Saturday Night’s Main Event in July of last year and ended John Cena’s career in December 2025.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will take place on Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

