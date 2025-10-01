WWE Files Trademark Application For Los Americanos Members

WWE has recently filed a new trademark for the names “Bravo Americano” and “Rayo Americano,” as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

“Bravo Americano” and “Rayo Americano” are the names of the two new members of Los Americanos, which were introduced during commentary on WWE RAW this past Monday night. Tyler Bate is believed to be under the Bravo Americano mask, while Pete Dunne is thought to be wearing the Rayo Americano mask. Together with El Grande Americano, currently portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, they form the group Los Americanos.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”