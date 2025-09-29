WWE Files Trademark Application For “PJ Vasa”

WWE has recently filed a new trademark for the term “PJ Vasa,” as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

“PJ Vasa” is expected to be a ring name for an emerging WWE star who will likely be signed under the NXT banner. However, there is currently no information available regarding who will be using this name.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”