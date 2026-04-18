WWE Hall Of Fame Results – April 17, 2026

2026 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special

Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond hosted the Red Carpet Special in the time between SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are the first to be interviewed on the red carpet. Hayes said he was particularly looking forward to Dennis Rodman’s induction. Jordan talked about how Styles is a mentor to her.

Big E interviewed Danhausen and his wife. Danhausen referred to himself as a Hall of Famer. He said he’s friends with Demolition, and didn’t want to curse anyone being inducted that night.

Je’Von Evans was interviewed next. He also spoke about Styles being a mentor to him. The Miz and Maryse spoke with Big E.

Dennis Rodman was with Rosenberg and Redmond and spoke about his time appearing in WCW during his NBA career. R-Truth was with Big E and talked about Little Jimmy.

Damian Priest and Lola Vice were with Redmond and Rosenberg. Priest mentioned he was in Gorilla for the match and didn’t know she was winning the title.

John Cena was seen on the red carpet. Lillian Garcia as well.

We then got a video package for Stephanie McMahon.

Mickie James and Nick Aldis were with Big E. Aldis talked about it being important for him to be there to honor Styles. James said she was also excited for Stephanie’s induction. Big E mentioned that he is eagerly awaiting Mickie’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Cena spoke with Rosenberg and Redmond. He said there’s much less stress being around WrestleMania when you are retired. Cena also spoke about Styles for quite a bit.

Stephanie Vaquer was with Big E. She said she’s most looking forward to McMahon’s induction.

Triple H was with Rosenberg and Redmond and said he’s more excited for Stephanie’s induction this year than he was his own last year. He also spoke quite a bit about Rodman.

The Bellas were with Big E. Nikki was in a walking boot and specifically told Big E she’s still entered into the match tomorrow.

Drew McIntyre and his wife were with Rosenberg and Redmond. Spoke about his rivalry with Jacob Fatu.

CM Punk and AJ Lee were with Big E. Punk said the Hall of Fame was his favorite night of the year. Big E and AJ spoke about working on a segment with Stephanie back in the day.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were with Redmond. Big E entered the scene as well. They talked about the possibility of Lynch and Rollins going in on the same night some day. And with that we close out at the red carpet and head inside for the ceremony.

2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Undertaker narrated the opening video.

Michael Cole and The Miz are hosting. Cole talked about his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Miz mentioned that this year will be the 25th time Cole has called a WrestleMania and called him a GOAT.

Stephanie McMahon is up first.

Stephanie McMahon is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Videos of Stephanie as a kid aired. Natalya spoke about her and Stephanie being generational kids in wrestling. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes also spoke in the video. Paul Heyman, Liv Morgan, Bruce Prichard, Michael Cole, Undertaker, Steve Austin and Drew McIntyre also spoke.

There was a decent amount of time spent on how hard Stephanie slaps people in the video. The video also covered her work with Connor’s Cure as well. A section also focused on the switch from WWE’s women’s talent going from Divas to Superstars, Evolution, etc. Also a bit on how Stephanie helped make changes so it’s easier for people to bring their kids on the road.

Linda McMahon and Stephanie’s daughters came out to induct her. Her oldest daughter Aurora spoke her mother’s confidence and said she had to work ten times as hard as a woman in a male-dominated business. Talked about Stephanie going from modelling company merchandise to the top. Said all her daughters look up to her.

Her daughter Murphy spoke next. Said that her mother has always just “seen her,” she feels very seen by her. She said her mother has a very big heart. Also referred to her mom as a “certified bad a–.”

Her daughter Vaughn was next. She mentioned that she enjoys singing and dancing in the kitchen with her mother. Some very nice things said by all three daughters regarding Stephanie.

Linda McMahon was next. She talked about WWE being Stephanie’s first job out of college being in WWE. McMahon talked about Stephanie starting out in sales, then as her assistant, and various other achievements along the way. Referred to her as “one of the most spectacular women she knows.” Mentioned her marriage to Triple H and their three daughters.

Out comes Stephanie McMahon. A “Thank You Stephanie” chant breaks out. She said the only person missing is her grandmother. Stephanie mentioned that her and Triple H were told they might not be able to have children of their own but thanks to modern medicine they have three beautiful daughters.

Stephanie said it should be her mother going into the Hall of Fame tonight. She also mentioned Vince McMahon, which got a cheer. A “Thank you, Vince” chant rang out. Stephanie thanked her brother Shane, who taught her how to be tough.

Stephanie spoke about growing up with Roddy Piper and others hanging around. She said she loved everything about the business and all she ever wanted to do was work with WWE.

She mentioned WrestleMania III and the 93 thousand people that were in attendance…

Stephanie mentioned Andre the Giant being her friend when she was a kid. She didn’t like how people judged Andre for being different. She said WWE fans come from all walks of life but what brings them together is what happens in the ring.

She brought out a 16-year-old named Jimmy, who wasn’t expected to live past one year of age. Said WWE is the most good hearted community she’s ever known.

Stephanie jokingly apologized to anyone she may have slapped too hard, but said it was her mother-in-law who taught her how to slap. No context to that was given, which I wish it was. She said some nice things about Levesque’s family.

She listed off a very long list of people to thank. Then she spoke about Triple H. Talked about how she was forbidden to date talent, but couldn’t resist him. She mentioned that a few years ago she thought WWE was over for her, but Triple H helped show her that wasn’t true.

Stephanie then came out from behind the podium and cut a promo as her heel character. She demanded everyone stand up and bask in her glory as she is immortalized in the 2026 Hall of Fame.

Bad News Brown is inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame

Highlights of Bad News Brown’s career are shown. They highlighted him winning the battle royal at WrestleMania II. They showed his family on camera and people gave them a standing ovation.

Demolition are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Demolition are up next. Sam Roberts, Drew McIntyre, Garbiel Iglesius, Rey Mysterio, Big E, Miz, Damian Priest, Wade Barrett, TJ Wilson, Nattie, Kofi Kingston spoke over top of highlights from their career. Peter Rosenberg narrated with a rundown of their career, just focusing on Ax and Smash.

Haku, Warlord, and Arn Anderson are brought out to induct them. An impressive stable!

Warlord was running down Demolition’s old record title reign. He called them WWF, but they bleeped that out immediately. Haku talked about tagging against facing Demolition with three different partners including with Andre the Giant and Bobby Heenan, and wrestling Demolition at WrestleMania VI. He said it was an honor being in the ring with them.

Anderson said Demolition broke the standard, and spoke about their pre-Demolition careers of Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow.

Out came Ax and Smash to their ring music. Darsow joked it’d be hard to follow Stephanie’s speech. He talked about getting a call from Vince McMahon 39 years ago, and Vince showing him what Demolition would look like. Talked about winning the titles from Strike Force, and thanked his partner, Eadie. He said he followed Eadie’s lead in the matches and they wrestled the greatest teams of all time.

Darsow listed off several of their opponents. He thanked Mr. Fuji, which got a reaction from the live crowd. Called him a good man. They thanked Bryan Adams, Crush. They called him another great partner and a great guy. He thanked his wife. He thanked his son, his wife, and his three grandkids. One of his kids stuck out his tongue like Smash did.

Eadie said he didn’t think this day would ever come. He called it an honor. He said they’re “allowed in the fraternity house,” which led to “you deserve it” chants.

Eadie thanked many people including Andre, Vince Sr. and Vince Jr, Antonio Inoki, and Mr. Fuji. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife Sue, his kids and four grandsons.

Eadie then quoted Dumb & Dumber to close, by saying “I like it. I like it a lot.”

Dennis Rodman is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, and Kevin Nash were featured in the video introducing Rodman. They compared the NWO to the Bulls in the NBA.

Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman are brought out to induct Rodman, coming out to the NWO theme. Nash had lost his voice. He called Rodman the hart and soul of the NWO. Talked about him blowing off practice during the NBA Finals to show up and smoke cigars on Nitro.

Rodman came out in full NWO gear. Hollywood Hogan t-shirt. It looked like he got a little choked up and walked away for a second.

He said WWE was better than most sports organizations around the world, because of how much they love their community. He said WWE has never turned its back on the WWE community.

Rodman said if he didn’t play basketball, he’d have been in wrestling. He thanked Jimmy Hart and Eric Bischoff. He was pretty choked up. He took off his vest and showed off his Hollywood Hogan shirt. He also thanked Nick Hogan. He closed by talking about the statue of Hogan. He closed by doing a bit of a Hulkamania impression and finally that he was NWO 4-life.

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III is inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

A video package aired with comments from Jimmy Hart, Drew McIntyre, Wade Barrett, Shawn Michaels, The Miz, and clips from a 2014 interview with Hulk Hogan.

Jimmy Hart, Nick Hogan, and Andre the Giant’s daughter came out to induct the moment. Hart mentioned that 93 thousand people watched the match. He thanked Andre, Hulk and Nick Hogan, and Bobby Heenan. Hart unveiled the bronze statue of the moment. Only Hart spoke.

Sid is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

A video featuring highlights from Sid’s career airs. His family is introduced in the audience. Someone in the group was doing a full Hogan flex routine as they were being shown.

AJ Styles is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came out to induct AJ. Gallows called it an honor and a pleasure to induct their “forever leader” into the Hall of Fame. Anderson talked about Styles going from being the heart and soul of TNA, to the Bullet Club, to being the face that runs the place. He talked about Styles inspiring a generation of professional wrestlers.

Styles came out. He talked about still having withdrawals from wrestling, and that he might get emotional. Crowd chanted “One more match.” He said he loved everything about being AJ Styles and wrestling. He said he liked the tours, the plane rides. As for does he miss wrestling? He said the answer is no because he’s lucky enough to go home to his family every night.

He thanked any promoter he ever worked for, any talent he got in the ring with, and he ever told you that he loved you, he meant it. Styles talked about the opportunity to stay with the company and help find the next phenomenal one.

He closed by saying he was honored and that he loved everyone very much. His music played. Miz and Cole closed the show and the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony is concluded.