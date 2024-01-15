WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Of The Wild Samoans Released From The Hospital

WWE Hall of Famer Afa of the Wild Samoans, uncle of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after suffering pneumonia and two heart attacks.

The official Twiiter (X) account of WXW Wrestling released a statement, announcing that Afa has been released from the hospital. WXW Wrestling also posted a photo and a video clip, along with the fantastic news.

WXW wrote, “It’s been a harrowing few days, but our beloved Pops, WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today.” “He battles pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: ‘I kicked out at 1!’”

You can check out the post below.